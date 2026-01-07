Shop smart: How to select tropical fruits

Africa 's tropical fruits are a delight, offering a variety of flavors and nutrients. Selecting these fruits can be tricky, given the variety and ripeness indicators. Knowing how to pick them right can make your culinary experience so much better, and also ensure you get the best out of the fruit. Here are some practical tips for selecting the best tropical fruits in Africa.

Tip 1 Look for vibrant colors The color of a fruit is often the first indicator of its ripeness and quality. Most tropical fruits should have a bright, vibrant color, which indicates that they are ripe and ready to eat. For example, a ripe mango should be golden-yellow with hints of red or orange, while a pineapple should have a golden hue on its skin. Dull colors may indicate that the fruit is overripe or not yet ready.

Tip 2 Check for firmness Firmness is another key indicator of quality in tropical fruits. Gently squeeze the fruit to see if it gives slightly under pressure, which indicates that it is ripe but not overripe. A good example would be avocados; they should feel slightly soft when pressed gently but not mushy. Overly hard fruits may not be fully ripe yet.

Tip 3 Smell for sweetness The aroma of a fruit can give you an idea of its sweetness and ripeness. Smell near the stem end of the fruit; if you can smell its sweetness, it is likely ripe and ready to eat. This works well with papayas and jackfruits, where a strong sweet aroma means they are perfectly ripe.

Tip 4 Inspect skin texture The skin texture of tropical fruits can also tell you a lot about their quality. Look for smooth skins without blemishes or wrinkles, which are signs of freshness. For instance, bananas should have even yellow skins without brown spots, while oranges should be firm with smooth skins without blemishes.