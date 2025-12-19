TechBytes: How to stop spam calendar invites on your phone

Spam calendar invites can be a real nuisance, cluttering up your schedule and distracting you from important tasks. These unsolicited invites often come from unknown sources, making it hard to differentiate between genuine events and spam. Fortunately, there are effective ways to block these unwanted invites on your smartphone. By following a few simple steps, you can keep your calendar organized and focused on what truly matters.

Tip 1 Adjust calendar settings Most smartphones have settings that let you manage how calendar invites are received. By going to your calendar app settings, you can choose to accept invites only from known contacts or disable automatic addition of events from email accounts. This way, only the invites from trusted sources will get added to your calendar, keeping spam at bay.

Tip 2 Use spam filters in email accounts Most email services provide spam filters that automatically detect and filter out suspicious messages, including those with calendar invites. By enabling these filters in your email account settings, you can reduce the chances of spammy calendar invites reaching your inbox in the first place. This way, you can keep your smartphone's calendar cleaner.

Tip 3 Report and delete unwanted invites If you receive a spammy calendar invite, it is important to report it to your email provider. Most services have an option to report phishing or spammy messages. Once reported, delete the invite from your calendar immediately. This action not only cleans up your schedule but also helps improve spam detection for everyone using the same service.

Tip 4 Educate yourself about phishing tactics Understanding how phishing works can help you identify suspicious calendar invites. Phishers often use generic greetings or ask for personal information in the invite details. If an invite looks suspicious or comes from an unknown sender, it's best not to accept it blindly. Instead, verify its authenticity before adding it to your calendar.