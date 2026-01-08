How to style a messy top knot

The messy top knot is a go-to hairstyle for many, owing to its effortless chicness. But, if you want to style it like a pro, you need to know a few tricks. From preparation to finishing touches, here's a guide to achieving the perfect messy top knot. Follow these steps and tips to get a look that's both stylish and easy to achieve.

Tip 1 Start with clean, dry hair Start with clean, dry hair for the best results. Dirty or damp hair can make it hard to get the volume and texture you need for a messy top knot. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to give your hair some body. Once your hair is clean, make sure it's completely dry before you start styling.

Tip 2 Use texturizing products Texturizing products are key to getting that messy look. Use sea salt spray or texturizing mousse on your hair before you start styling. These products add grip and volume, making it easier to create the desired shape without slipping. Apply evenly throughout your hair for best results.

Tip 3 Gather hair at the crown To start making the top knot, gather all your hair at the crown of your head. Use your fingers instead of a brush for a more tousled look. Secure it loosely with an elastic band so that you can adjust it later if required.

Tip 4 Twist and wrap technique Twist your ponytail loosely and wrap it around the base of the elastic band to form the knot. Pin it in place with bobby pins as you go, making sure some strands fall out intentionally for that messy effect. Adjust as needed until you're happy with its shape and height.