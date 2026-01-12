Hairstyles 101: How to style a tousled lob

The tousled lob is a hairstyle that has been making waves for its effortless yet chic look. Perfect for those who want to keep it low-maintenance but stylish, this long bob is versatile and can be worn for any occasion. With just a few styling tips, you can get this trendy look without spending hours in front of the mirror. Here's how you can style a tousled lob like a pro.

Tip 1 Choosing the right cut Choosing the right cut is essential for nailing a tousled lob. Go for a blunt or slightly layered cut to add texture without losing length. The cut should fall between your shoulders and collarbone to get the perfect length. You can also consult your stylist about face shape and hair type to find the perfect lob for you.

Tip 2 Using texture products Texture products are your best friends when it comes to achieving that tousled look. Sea salt sprays or texturizing sprays can add volume and movement to your hair. Apply these products on damp hair before blow-drying for best results. A little goes a long way, so start with a small amount and add more if needed.

Tip 3 Blow-drying techniques Blow-drying is key to getting that tousled lob look. Use a round brush while blow-drying to add volume at the roots and smoothen the ends. For added texture, flip sections of your hair while drying. Finish off with cool air setting for extra bounce and shine.

Tip 4 Styling with waves Waves are an integral part of styling a tousled lob. Use a curling wand or flat iron to create loose waves throughout your hair. Don't curl all sections; leave some straight pieces in between for an effortless look. Finish off with hairspray if needed, but keep it minimal so as not to weigh down your waves.