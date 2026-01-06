Your guide to styling bell-sleeve tops 

Bell-sleeve tops are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them a winter wardrobe staple. With their flowing sleeves, they add a unique touch to any outfit, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Be it layering or pairing with the right accessories, bell-sleeve tops can be styled in a number of ways to keep you warm and fashionable. Here are five ways to style them this winter.

Tip 1 Layer with cardigans Layering bell-sleeve tops with cardigans is an easy way to keep warm while looking stylish. Choose cardigans in neutral colors to keep the focus on the top's design. Opt for cardigans with a fitted silhouette to balance out the volume of the sleeves. This combination works well for both office settings and casual outings.

Tip 2 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make a perfect match for bell-sleeve tops, giving you a balanced silhouette. The high waistline accentuates your waist, while the flowing sleeves add drama to the look. Go for denim in darker shades to keep the winter vibe intact, and complete the outfit with ankle boots or flats.

Tip 3 Accessorize with statement belts Adding statement belts to bell-sleeve tops can define your waistline and add an element of interest to your outfit. Opt for wide belts in contrasting colors or textures to make them stand out. This styling trick is especially useful when wearing loose-fitting tops or dresses, as it creates an hourglass figure.

Tip 4 Mix textures with wool skirts Combining bell-sleeve tops with wool skirts makes for an interesting texture mix that is perfect for winter. Wool skirts keep you warm while looking chic, especially in midi or knee-length styles. Stick to solid colors or subtle patterns so that they don't overpower the top's design.