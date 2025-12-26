How to style boxy coats this winter

Boxy coats are the latest trend in winter fashion, offering a blend of comfort and style. With their loose fit and structured design, they are ideal for layering and keeping warm. Whether you're heading out for a casual outing or a more formal event, boxy coats can be styled in a number of ways to suit your taste. Here are five ways to style boxy coats this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans go perfectly with boxy coats, as they balance out the silhouette. The combination of the coat's volume and the jeans' fitted waistline creates an elegant look. Opt for neutral shades like black or gray for a versatile outfit that can be worn on multiple occasions. Complete the look with ankle boots or sneakers for added comfort.

#2 Layer over MIDI dresses Boxy coats also make for a great layering piece over midi dresses. The coat's structured shape complements the flowy nature of the dress, giving you a chic yet effortless look. Go for dresses in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the coat. Finish off with knee-high boots or flats to keep it balanced.

#3 Combine with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers make an excellent match with boxy coats, as they create an elongated silhouette. This pairing is perfect for those who want to stay warm without compromising on style. Choose trousers in complementary colors to your coat, and add loafers or heeled boots to elevate the outfit further.

#4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessories like scarves and hats can amp up your boxy coat ensemble while keeping you warm. Scarves in bold prints or colors can add a pop of interest, while hats like berets or beanies can add an element of sophistication or casualness, depending on what you prefer. Stick to accessories that go well with your overall outfit theme.