What is a cocoon coat?

Cocoon coats are the perfect blend of comfort and style for winter. With their oversized silhouette, they provide warmth without compromising on fashion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these coats can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are some practical styling tips to make the most of your cocoon coat this winter, and look effortlessly chic.

Tip 1 Pair with ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to pair with cocoon coats. They lend a sleek contrast to the voluminous shape of the coat, making for a balanced look. Go for neutral shades like black or brown for versatility, or try bold colors for a statement look. The combination is perfect for both casual and semi-formal outings.

Tip 2 Layer with knitwear Layering your cocoon coat with knitwear is an easy way to amp up both warmth and style. Turtlenecks or chunky sweaters work well underneath these coats, giving you an added layer of insulation without making you look bulky. Stick to complementary colors that go well with your coat's hue for a cohesive look.

Tip 3 Accessorize with scarves Scarves are the perfect accessories to amp up the style quotient of cocoon coats while keeping you warm. Go for long, textured scarves that can be wrapped around your neck multiple times or draped over shoulders for added flair. Patterns like plaid or stripes can add an element of interest, while solid colors keep it classic.

Tip 4 Opt for tailored trousers Pairing cocoon coats with tailored trousers gives you an elegant silhouette ideal for office settings or formal events. Stick to slim-fit pants in neutral shades like black or gray that contrast with the coat's volume. This combination keeps you warm while looking polished and put-together.