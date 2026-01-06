How to style combat boots this winter

Winter fashion is all about layering and comfort, but it doesn't have to come at the cost of style. Combat boots are a versatile winter wardrobe staple that can be paired with a range of outfits. They provide warmth, durability, and an edgy look that can elevate any ensemble. Here are five ways to style combat boots this winter, ensuring you stay fashionable while braving the cold.

Tip 1 Pair with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters make for a cozy and chic combination with combat boots. The chunky knit of an oversized sweater balances the ruggedness of the boots, making for an effortlessly stylish look. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep it versatile, or add some color with bold hues. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or relaxed days at home.

Tip 2 Combine with skinny jeans Skinny jeans also make for a classic pairing with combat boots, as they allow the footwear to take center stage. Tuck your jeans into the boots for a polished look, or leave them untucked for a more laid-back vibe. Dark-wash jeans complement black combat boots well, while lighter washes can go with brown ones.

Tip 3 Layer under midi skirts For a feminine touch, layer combat boots under midi skirts. The combination of soft fabrics and sturdy footwear creates an interesting contrast that adds depth to your outfit. Choose skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on your boots. This style works well for both casual brunches and evening events.

Tip 4 Style with leggings and tunics Leggings paired with tunics make for an easy yet stylish option when worn with combat boots. The combination gives you warmth and comfort without compromising on style. Opt for tunics in longer lengths to cover your hips and balance out the silhouette created by leggings and boots together.