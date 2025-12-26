How to style crimped hair like a pro

Crimped hair is back in vogue, giving a retro-inspired twist to modern hairstyles. This textured look can add volume and personality to your locks, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. Whether you're heading to a casual outing or a formal event, crimped hair can be styled in numerous ways to suit your taste. Here are some creative ways to style crimped hair for different occasions.

#1 Casual beach waves with crimped texture For a laid-back beachy vibe, pair crimped hair with loose waves. Start by crimping your hair in sections and then use a large barrel curling iron to create soft waves. This combination gives you the texture of crimping and the movement of loose curls, perfect for casual outings or summer parties.

#2 Elegant updo with crimped base An elegant updo can be achieved by using crimped hair as its base. First, crimp all your hair for added volume and texture. Then, gather your hair into a high bun or a sleek ponytail, letting some strands fall around your face for softness. This style is ideal for formal events like weddings or gala dinners where you want an elegant yet unique look.

#3 Half-up half-down style with added volume The half-up, half-down style is perfect if you want to keep some of your hair down while adding volume on top. Just crimp the top section of your hair and secure it with a clip or small ponytail holder. The crimped section will give height and interest, while the rest of your hair remains smooth and flowing.