Add charm to your home decor with kantha quilts
What's the story
Kantha quilts, with their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, are a versatile home decor item. Originating from India, these hand-stitched quilts can be used in various creative ways to enhance your living space. Whether you are looking to add a pop of color or create a cozy atmosphere, kantha quilts offer endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to incorporate kantha quilts into your home decor.
Tip 1
Use as wall art
Transforming a kantha quilt into wall art is an innovative way to showcase its beauty.
By hanging it on a wall, you can turn any room into an art gallery.
This method not only highlights the quilt's intricate designs but also adds texture and warmth to the space.
Using simple hooks or decorative rods, you can easily install the quilt as a focal point in living rooms or bedrooms.
Tip 2
Create unique table runners
Kantha quilts make for unique table runners that lend character and charm to dining areas.
By cutting a quilt into strips, you can create personalized table runners that match your style.
The vibrant patterns of the kantha will make any meal setting more inviting, while also protecting surfaces from spills and scratches.
Tip 3
Design cozy throw pillows
Transforming sections of a kantha quilt into throw pillows is another creative way to use these textiles.
By stuffing smaller pieces with cushion inserts, you can create beautiful pillows that add comfort and style to sofas or chairs.
The bold colors and patterns of the kantha will make these pillows stand out as decorative accents.
Tip 4
Craft functional bedspreads
Using a full-sized kantha quilt as a bedspread is an easy way to add warmth and style to bedrooms.
These quilts are lightweight, yet warm enough for year-round use, making them practical as well as decorative.
A kantha bedspread instantly brightens up any bedroom with its vibrant hues and intricate stitching.
Tip 5
Incorporate into outdoor spaces
Kantha quilts also work well in outdoor spaces like patios or balconies, where they can be used as throws over chairs or benches.
They add comfort when sitting outside while also being durable against varying weather conditions.
Their colorful designs bring life into outdoor settings without overwhelming other elements present in nature-inspired environments.