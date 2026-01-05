5 ways to style a peacoat for winter

African winter fashion is a beautiful blend of culture, tradition, and modernity. One of the most versatile pieces in this fashion mix is the peacoat. A peacoat is a timeless wardrobe staple that can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are five ways you can style a peacoat this winter, African-inspired fashion tips included.

#1 Pair with traditional prints Pairing a peacoat with traditional African prints is a great way to add some cultural flair to your winter wardrobe. Choose a peacoat in neutral tones like navy or black, and pair it with vibrant printed scarves or accessories. This combination adds depth and character to your outfit, making it perfect for both casual outings and formal events.

#2 Layer with knitted accessories Knitted accessories are a must-have in African winters, where temperatures can drop significantly. Layering your peacoat with knitted scarves, hats, and gloves not only keeps you warm but also adds texture to your look. Opt for accessories in bold colors or patterns that complement the color of your peacoat for an eye-catching ensemble.

#3 Mix with denim for casual chic For a relaxed yet chic look, mix denim pieces with your peacoat. A pair of high-waisted jeans or denim skirts can be paired with a simple top underneath the coat. This combination is perfect for day-to-day wear, be it running errands or meeting friends over coffee.

#4 Incorporate wide-brimmed hats Wide-brimmed hats are an essential part of many African winter wardrobes, adding elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Pairing one with a peacoat instantly elevates your style quotient while providing additional warmth on chilly days. Choose hats in materials like felt or wool that match the overall aesthetic of your outfit.