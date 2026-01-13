These styles go well with pintuck shirts

Pintuck shirts are a versatile winter wardrobe staple, offering a unique blend of style and comfort. The subtle pleats add texture to your look, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions. By pairing these shirts with the right winter accessories, you can elevate your outfit while staying warm. Here are five winter accessories that complement pintuck shirts beautifully, ensuring you stay stylish all season long.

Accessory 1 Cozy scarves for added warmth Scarves are a must-have accessory in winter. A cozy scarf can add layers to your outfit, while also keeping you warm. Choose scarves in neutral tones or subtle patterns that go with the color of your pintuck shirt. Wool or cashmere scarves are great choices as they provide insulation without adding bulk.

Accessory 2 Stylish hats for extra flair Hats not only keep you warm but also add an element of style to your look. Beanies or fedora hats can go well with pintuck shirts, giving you a chic look. Pick hats in complementary colors to the shirt, so that they blend in seamlessly with the rest of the ensemble.

Accessory 3 Elegant gloves for hand protection Gloves are essential in winter, and they can also be a stylish addition to your outfit. Leather gloves give a sophisticated look when worn with pintuck shirts, while knitted ones add a casual charm. Choose gloves that fit well and match the color scheme of your shirt for a cohesive look.

Accessory 4 Versatile belts for defined silhouettes Belts are an excellent way to define your silhouette when wearing pintuck shirts tucked into trousers or skirts. A well-chosen belt can add an element of interest to your outfit without overpowering it. Opt for belts in classic materials like leather or suede, and choose simple buckles that complement the shirt's design.