How to style pleated midi skirts this winter

Pleated midi skirts are a staple in winter fashion, thanks to their versatility and comfort. They can be styled in various ways to create chic, warm outfits. By pairing them with the right pieces, you can stay warm without compromising on style. Here are five practical tips to help you style pleated midi skirts this winter, ensuring you look fashionable while keeping cozy.

Tip 1 Layer with cozy knitwear Pairing a pleated midi skirt with cozy knitwear is a great way to stay warm. Choose chunky sweaters or cardigans in neutral tones to match the skirt's color. This combination not only adds warmth but also creates a balanced silhouette. Opt for turtlenecks or crew necks for added neck coverage and warmth.

Tip 2 Add tights for extra warmth Tights are an essential accessory for winter styling of pleated midi skirts. They provide an extra layer of insulation against the cold weather and can be found in a variety of colors and patterns to match your outfit. Go for opaque tights for maximum warmth or patterned ones for a bit of flair.

Tip 3 Choose ankle boots over heels Ankle boots make for the best footwear choice when styling pleated midi skirts in winter. They provide better coverage than heels, keeping your feet warmer in chilly weather. Pick boots with a low heel or flat sole for comfort, and make sure they complement the rest of your outfit.

Tip 4 Incorporate outerwear wisely Outerwear is key to winter styling with pleated midi skirts. Go for tailored coats or long jackets that fall just above or below the skirt's hemline. This way, you can keep your look cohesive while staying warm. Go for wool or wool-blend fabrics for the best insulation.