How to style quilted jackets

Quilted jackets are the perfect blend of style and comfort, which is why they have become a staple in many celebrities' wardrobes. These jackets not only keep you warm but also add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. From layering to accessorizing, celebrities have shown us how to wear quilted jackets in different ways, making them versatile for different occasions.

Tip 1 Layering with quilted jackets Layering is another way to wear quilted jackets, as seen on various celebrities. Wearing a fitted turtleneck or a lightweight sweater under the jacket can add an extra layer of warmth without compromising on style. This way, you can wear your jacket over casual and formal outfits alike, making it a versatile piece for all seasons.

Tip 2 Pairing with casual wear Celebrities often pair quilted jackets with casual wear for a laid-back yet chic look. Teaming them with jeans or chinos creates an effortless ensemble perfect for daily outings. The texture of the quilted fabric adds interest to simple outfits, making them stand out without being too flashy.

Tip 3 Accessorizing for impact Accessories can make or break an outfit when wearing a quilted jacket. Scarves, hats, and statement jewelry can elevate the overall look while keeping it balanced. Celebrities often go for complementary accessories that go well with their jackets' color and texture, giving their outfits depth and personality.