How to style rolled bangs for any occasion
What's the story
Rolled bangs are a chic and versatile hairstyle that can add a touch of elegance to any look. This classic style involves rolling the bangs under, creating a soft and voluminous appearance. Whether you are preparing for a special occasion or just want to refresh your everyday look, rolled bangs can be styled in various ways to suit different preferences and hair types. Here are five ways to style rolled bangs for any occasion.
Volume boost
Classic rolled bangs with volume
For those who love volume in their hairstyle, pairing rolled bangs with voluminous curls is a great option. Use a large barrel curling iron to create loose curls all over your hair. Roll your bangs under using a round brush while blow-drying them for added lift at the roots. This combination gives you a timeless look that's perfect for formal events or nights out.
Sleek style
Sleek rolled bangs with straight hair
If you prefer a more polished look, pair your rolled bangs with straight hair. Use a flat iron to straighten the rest of your hair, keeping it sleek and smooth. Roll your bangs under using a flat brush, and secure them with light hairspray for hold. This style is ideal for professional settings or any occasion where you want an understated elegance.
Half-up elegance
Rolled bangs with half-up hairstyle
A half-up hairstyle with rolled bangs adds an element of sophistication without being too complicated. Pull back the top section of your hair into a small ponytail or bun, leaving the rest down. Roll your bangs under, and pin them in place if necessary. This look is perfect for casual outings or daytime events where you want to keep some hair off your face while looking stylish.
Retro flair
Retro-inspired rolled bangs
For those who love vintage styles, retro-inspired rolled bangs are just the thing. Think of the glamorous looks of the past decades, like the 1960s, and you'll know what we're talking about. Use hot rollers or velcro rollers to curl sections of your hair away from your face. Roll your bangs under tightly at the front, giving you a dramatic, yet classic, touch.
Casual chic
Messy rolled bangs for casual looks
Messy rolled bangs are the perfect way to add an effortless charm to your casual looks. Just tousle the rest of your hair with fingers or a wide-toothed comb, and roll the bangs under loosely. This gives you a relaxed vibe, perfect for brunches or weekend outings, where you want to look stylish without trying too hard.