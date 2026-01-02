Want to know how to style your rolled fringe? 

Rolled fringe is a versatile hairstyle that can add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. This classic style, which involves rolling the fringe back, can be adapted for various occasions, making it a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Whether you're heading to a formal event or looking for a chic everyday style, rolled fringe offers endless possibilities. Here are five ways to style rolled fringe for any occasion.

Timeless elegance Classic rolled fringe The classic rolled fringe is a simple yet elegant look that suits almost all face shapes. To achieve this style, roll the fringe back with a round brush and secure it with bobby pins or hair spray. This timeless look is perfect for formal events or professional settings where you want to make a polished impression.

Casual chic Messy rolled fringe For those who prefer a more relaxed vibe, the messy rolled fringe is the way to go. Simply roll the fringe back loosely and let some strands fall naturally for an effortless look. This style works perfectly for casual outings or day-to-day wear when you want to look stylish without trying too hard.

Modern sophistication Sleek rolled fringe The sleek rolled fringe exudes modern sophistication. Use a flat iron to make your hair smooth before rolling the fringe back tightly against your head. Secure with pins or clips for a sleek finish. Ideal for evening events or when you want your hairstyle to look as polished as possible.

Volume boost Textured rolled fringe If you're looking to add volume and texture to your hair, go for the textured rolled fringe. Use volumizing products before rolling the fringe back, and tousle it slightly with your fingers for added texture. This style is ideal for those with fine hair who want to amp up their look without adding too much weight.