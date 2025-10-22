How to drape shawls like a celebrity

Bollywood stars are known for their unique fashion sense, and the way they style shawls is no different. Not only do shawls lend warmth, but they also add a touch of elegance to any outfit. This autumn, take a cue from these celebrities and learn how to style shawls like them. From draping techniques to color choices, here are some practical tips inspired by Bollywood's finest.

Tip 1 The classic drape The classic drape is a favorite among many Bollywood stars. Just throw the shawl over your shoulders, letting it fall evenly on both sides. This style goes well with ethnic wear like saris or lehengas, adding an element of sophistication. Choose shawls with intricate patterns or embroidery for an added flair.

Tip 2 Layering with jackets Layering shawls with jackets is an excellent way to stay warm and stylish at the same time. Celebrities often wear this combination during outdoor events in autumn. Pick a fitted jacket in neutral tones and pair it with a contrasting shawl for a balanced look. This way, you can play with textures and colors without overwhelming your outfit.

Tip 3 Belted shawl style The belted shawl style is a modern twist that many Bollywood stars have embraced. By adding a belt around the waist, you can keep the shawl in place while adding definition to your silhouette. This style works well with both Western and traditional outfits, making it versatile for different occasions.

Tip 4 Monochrome magic Monochrome looks are all the rage in Bollywood right now, and for good reason. They are so easy to pull off! Pairing a single-colored shawl with an outfit of the same color can create an effortlessly chic look. Go for shades like deep burgundy or emerald green that scream autumn vibes, while keeping it classy.