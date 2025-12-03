How to style space buns like a pro

Space buns are a fun and trendy hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. They are easy to create and give a playful look, perfect for both casual outings and special events. With a few simple steps, you can achieve this iconic hairstyle that has been popularized by celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. Here's how you can style space buns like a pro.

Tip 1 Perfecting the parting Start by parting your hair down the middle with precision. Use a fine-tooth comb for a clean, even line from forehead to nape. This step is crucial as it determines the symmetry of your space buns. If your hair is thick or curly, consider using a straightener on the roots to make parting easier. A well-defined parting sets the foundation for balanced and proportionate buns.

Tip 2 Securing your buns Once you have your hair parted, gather each section into high ponytails on either side of your head. Use elastic bands to secure them tightly, ensuring they sit at the same height for uniformity. Twist each ponytail tightly before wrapping it around its base to form a bun shape. Pin any loose strands with bobby pins to keep everything in place.

Tip 3 Adding volume and texture For those who want more volume, tease each ponytail slightly before wrapping them into buns. This adds height and fullness to your hairstyle. Alternatively, you can use volumizing mousse or spray on each ponytail before twisting them into buns for added texture and hold.