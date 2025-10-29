How to style topknots like a pro

Topknots are the perfect combination of chic and effortless, making them the go-to option for anyone looking to look classy in no time. Be it a casual outing or a formal affair, mastering the art of topknots can elevate your style quotient by leaps and bounds. Here are some expert tips to nail the perfect topknot, effortlessly.

Tip 1 Choosing the right base Selecting the right base is key to a perfect topknot. Start with clean, dry hair for maximum volume and hold. If your hair is too clean, use a texturizing spray or dry shampoo to add grip. For those with fine hair, consider using a volumizing mousse before styling. A good foundation ensures your topknot stays intact all day long.

Tip 2 Securing your topknot Securing your topknot properly is the key to keeping it in place all day long. Start by gathering all your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a bun shape. Use a strong-hold elastic band to secure it tightly but comfortably. Bobby pins are your best friend here; use them generously around the bun's perimeter to keep stray hairs in place.

Tip 3 Adding volume and texture To add volume and texture to your topknot, gently tease sections of hair at the crown before gathering them into a bun. This trick adds height and prevents flatness. You can also pull out a few strands from around your face for an effortless look that softens sharp lines.

Tip 4 Accessorizing your topknot Accessories can take your topknot game to the next level without any effort. Scarves, headbands, or decorative pins can add personality and flair to your hairstyle. Pick accessories that complement your outfit but don't overpower it—balance is key when accessorizing with a topknot.