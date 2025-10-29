Upma by Mumbai's street vendors: How to recreate it

A popular breakfast dish in Mumbai , upma is a savory porridge made from semolina. It's a dish that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Street vendors serve it hot with an array of toppings and sides, making this quick and easy-to-make dish a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here's how you can recreate this beloved street food at home, with simple ingredients and steps.

Ingredients Essential ingredients for authentic upma To make authentic Mumbai-style upma, you need semolina (rava), mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, green chilies, ginger, onions, and vegetables like peas or carrots. These ingredients give the dish its unique flavor and texture. You also need oil or ghee to temper the spices and salt to taste. Having these essentials ready will make your cooking process smooth.

Cooking steps Step-by-step cooking process Start by roasting semolina on low flame until it turns light golden. In another pan, heat oil or ghee and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, green chilies, ginger paste, and chopped onions. Saute until onions turn translucent. Add chopped vegetables of your choice followed by water and salt. Once it boils, slowly add roasted semolina while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Tips Tips for perfect texture and flavor For perfect upma texture and flavor, roast semolina well before adding it to the mixture. Adjust water quantity according to how you like your upma—less water for a firmer texture or more for a softer one. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma and taste. Serve hot with lemon wedges or chutney on the side for extra zest.