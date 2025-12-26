Winter fashion: How to style velvet tunics 

African winters can be mild but chilly enough to require a little layering. Velvet tunics make for a perfect choice, being both stylish and warm. They come in a range of colors and designs, making them a versatile addition to anyone's wardrobe. Here are some practical tips to style velvet tunics for the African winter, keeping you warm and fashionable at the same time.

Tip 1 Choosing the right color Choosing the right color is key to styling velvet tunics. Deep jewel tones like emerald green, royal blue, and burgundy are perfect for winter. These colors not only complement the season's palette but also add a touch of elegance to your outfit. Neutral shades like black or grey can be paired with colorful accessories to liven up your look without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Layering with cardigans Layering is key when it comes to styling velvet tunics in winter. A knitted cardigan or an open-front sweater can add warmth and texture to your outfit. Go for cardigans with interesting patterns or textures to add depth to your look. This way, you can easily take off the cardigan indoors while remaining comfortable outdoors.

Tip 3 Accessorizing with scarves Scarves make for the best accessories in winter, adding warmth as well as style. Opt for scarves made of soft materials like wool or cashmere in solid colors or subtle prints that go well with your velvet tunic. Scarves can be worn in different styles, like wrapping them around your neck several times or letting them hang loosely for an effortless look.

Tip 4 Pairing with boots Footwear is essential when styling velvet tunics during the colder months. Knee-high boots or ankle boots make for the perfect companions for these tunics as they keep you warm while adding to the overall style quotient of the outfit. Opt for boots in neutral shades like black or brown that go well with most color palettes of velvet tunics.