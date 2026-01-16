Ways to style the oft-neglected cabinet top 

The cabinet top often goes neglected in home decor, but it can be a game-changer in creating a stylish space. By using this area smartly, you can add character and personality to your home. Be it a kitchen or a living room, the cabinet top can be turned into an eye-catching display. Here are five creative ideas to style your cabinet top and make it stand out.

Tip 1 Use of decorative trays Decorative trays can help organize items on your cabinet top while adding an element of style. They provide a defined space for smaller objects like candles, vases, or figurines. Choose trays in materials like wood or metal that complement the rest of your decor. Not only do they keep things tidy, but they also make it easier to switch up the arrangement whenever you want.

Tip 2 Incorporate greenery Adding plants is a great way to bring life and color to your cabinet top. Opt for low-maintenance plants like succulents or ferns that thrive indoors. You can even mix different heights and textures for visual interest. Greenery not only beautifies the space but also purifies the air, making your home healthier.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Display artful books Artful books can be both decorative and functional when placed on a cabinet top. Pick books with beautiful covers or interesting spines that match your room's color scheme. Stack them horizontally or vertically for variety, and pair them with other decorative elements like candles or small sculptures for added depth.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Utilize baskets for storage Baskets are perfect for adding texture and organization to your cabinet top. They can hold extra linens, magazines, or other miscellaneous items while keeping clutter at bay. Choose baskets in different sizes and materials like wicker or fabric to add visual appeal without compromising on functionality.