Love your curls? Style them the right way

Curly hair can be a blessing and a curse. While it can be voluminous and full of life, it can also be hard to manage. But with the right styling tricks, you can flaunt your natural curls without the frizz and chaos. Here are some practical tips to style your curly hair, so that you can flaunt your curls with confidence and ease.

Tip 1 Use the right products Choosing the right products is essential for curly hair. Look for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that hydrate without stripping natural oils. Leave-in conditioners and curl creams can define curls while reducing frizz. Avoid products that may dry out your hair. Experimenting with different brands will help find what works best for your unique curl pattern.

Tip 2 Embrace diffusers for drying Using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer can make a world of difference in how you dry your curly hair. It distributes heat evenly, preventing the curls from getting too frizzy or losing their shape. Use it on low heat settings to avoid damaging your hair. This technique enhances volume and definition, giving you bouncy curls without excess moisture.

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Tip 3 Master the art of scrunching Scrunching is key to defining those curls without losing the natural texture. After applying your styling products, bend forward, and scrunch your hair upwards towards the scalp with your hands or a microfiber towel. This encourages curl formation and reduces frizz by minimizing the disturbance of individual strands.

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Tip 4 Pineapple technique overnight The pineapple technique is an easy way to preserve curls overnight. Just gather all your hair at the top of your head in a loose ponytail using a soft scrunchie or headband. This keeps curls intact while you sleep, reducing friction, which causes breakage or tangling.