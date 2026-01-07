How to create a twisted crown hairstyle

The twisted crown is a chic hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look without much effort. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, this hairstyle can be your go-to option. Here's a guide to styling your hair with a twisted crown, along with some handy tips for beginners.

Tip 1 Preparing your hair for styling Before you start, ensure your hair is clean and dry. Use a good quality shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair healthy. If you have straight hair, consider using a volumizing mousse to add some body. For those with curly or wavy hair, apply a light smoothing serum to tame frizz.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair properly Divide your hair into two sections: one on the top and one at the bottom. Secure the bottom section with a clip or band to keep it out of the way while you work on the top part. This way, you can focus on creating neat twists without any tangles or distractions.

Tip 3 Creating the perfect twist Start by taking small sections of hair from the front on either side of your head. Twist each section towards the back, making sure they are tight but not uncomfortable. Secure each twist with bobby pins as you go along, so they hold their shape well throughout the day.