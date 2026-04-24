Address changed? How to update it on your passport

Updating your address on an Indian passport is an important task, especially after moving to a new place. The process may seem daunting, but it can be done easily with the right steps. Knowing the procedure and required documents can make it a hassle-free experience. Here are some practical tips to help you update your address on your Indian passport without any hassle.

Tip 1 Gather required documents Before starting the process, ensure you have all the necessary documents ready. You would need: Original passport (first and last two pages) Passport's self-attested photocopies Proof of new address (Any one from the following): Aadhaar Card Voter ID, Utility Bill (Electric, Water, Landline, Gas connection), Bank Passbook/Statement (Scheduled commercial bank), and/or Registered Rent Agreement.

Tip 2 Apply online The next step is to apply online via the Passport Seva portal. Select "Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport," choose "Re-issue" and select "Address" as the changed detail, and submit the required documents. After this, pay the fee online (roughly ₹1,500 (for 36 pages) to ₹2,000 ( for 60 pages) and book a slot at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

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Tip 3 Fill out application form accurately When filling out the application form, be extra careful with every detail. Make sure your personal details are correct and match those on your official documents. Any discrepancy may cause delays or even rejection of your application. Double-checking these details before submission can save you from unnecessary hassle.

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Tip 4 Note these points Note that the processing time is usually 30 days. There is an option of Tatkal that takes 5-7 days for an extra fee. For context, the standard fee is ₹1,500, but Tatkal stands around roughly ₹3,500-₹4,000. Also, police verification is mandatory for an address change in most cases.