How to use red spinach in cooking

Indian red spinach, or lal saag, is a nutritious leafy green that can be used in a variety of dishes. Known for its vibrant color and unique flavor, it is a staple in many Indian kitchens. This versatile vegetable is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent addition to your diet. Here are five ways to use Indian red spinach in your cooking.

Quick stir-fry Stir-fried delight A quick stir-fry with Indian red spinach is a simple way to retain its nutrients while enhancing its natural taste. Just saute chopped garlic and onions in olive oil until soft. Add washed and roughly chopped Indian red spinach leaves and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads.

Spinach soup Nutritious soup base Indian red spinach can also be used as a base for a nutritious soup. Blend the leaves with vegetable broth, garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and coriander for flavor. Simmer until the flavors meld together. This soup can be served hot as an appetizer or paired with bread for a light meal.

Spinach paratha Flavorful paratha filling For a delicious twist on traditional parathas, use Indian red spinach as the filling. Combine finely chopped spinach with boiled potatoes, spices like garam masala, and salt. Stuff this mixture into whole wheat dough balls and roll them out into flatbreads before cooking on a griddle until golden brown.

Spinach salad Refreshing salad addition Add raw Indian red spinach leaves to salads for an earthy flavor and vibrant color. Mix them with other greens like lettuce or kale, and add sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocados for texture contrast. Dress the salad lightly with lemon juice or olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper.