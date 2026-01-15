How to use less fillers when you speak

Using fillers while speaking is a common habit many of us have. Words like "um," "like," and "you know" often slip into our conversations without us even realizing it. While they may seem harmless, overusing fillers can make us sound less confident and less articulate. Fortunately, there are simple tricks to reduce their use and improve our speaking skills. Here are five practical ways to help you speak more clearly and confidently.

Tip 1 Pause instead of filling Pausing is a powerful tool to eliminate fillers. Instead of filling silence with words like "um" or "uh," take a moment to collect your thoughts. This not only gives you time to think but also makes your speech sound more deliberate and controlled. With practice, pausing will become a natural part of your speaking style.

Tip 2 Slow down your speech Speaking slowly gives you time to think about what you're going to say next, which reduces the chances of using fillers. When you slow down, you also give your audience time to absorb what you're saying. Practicing this way can make your speech clearer and more impactful.

Tip 3 Practice active listening Active listening means focusing fully on the speaker without planning your response in advance. This way, you can respond more thoughtfully and with less filler speech. By concentrating on understanding instead of just replying, you can improve the quality of your conversations and reduce filler usage.

Tip 4 Prepare for common topics If you know you'll be speaking on certain topics, prepare some points in advance. Having a mental outline reduces the chances of stumbling over words or using fillers when you're caught off guard. Preparation boosts confidence and helps you deliver your message more effectively.