How to use natural oils for hair styling

African hair is known for its unique texture and beauty, but styling it can be a challenge. However, the use of natural oils can make a world of difference in achieving and maintaining healthy hairstyles. These oils are not just easily available but also provide a host of benefits that can keep your hair moisturized and manageable. Here are some tips on how to use natural oils for styling African hair.

Tip 1 Coconut oil for moisture retention Coconut oil is famous for its moisturizing properties, making it a great option for African hair. It penetrates the hair shaft, reducing protein loss and preventing dryness. Applying coconut oil before styling can make your hair more pliable and less prone to breakage. To use, warm a small amount in your hands and apply evenly through damp or dry hair before styling.

Tip 2 Argan oil as a heat protectant Argan oil is also known for its heat-protecting properties, making it ideal for those who use hot tools to style their hair. It forms a protective barrier against heat damage while adding shine and softness. To use argan oil as a heat protectant, apply a few drops on your palms and distribute evenly through your hair before using any hot styling tools.

Tip 3 Jojoba oil for scalp health Jojoba oil closely resembles the natural sebum produced by our scalp, making it an excellent choice to keep the scalp healthy. It helps in reducing dryness and flakiness, which can affect the overall health of your hair. To use jojoba oil, part your hair in sections and apply directly onto the scalp with gentle massage movements.

Tip 4 Olive oil for added shine Olive oil is famous for adding shine to African hair without weighing it down. It also helps tame frizz and flyaways, making your hairstyle look polished. For best results, apply olive oil sparingly on damp hair after washing or use it as a finishing touch on dry hair to enhance shine.