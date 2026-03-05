How to use rice water as plant fertilizer

Rice water, the starchy liquid left after rinsing rice, is a great natural fertilizer for plants. It is rich in nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for plant growth. Using rice water as fertilizer is an eco-friendly way to nourish your plants without spending a penny. Here's how you can use rice water effectively to keep your plants healthy and thriving.

Collection Collecting and preparing rice water To collect rice water, rinse one cup of rice in two cups of water until the water appears cloudy. Strain the rice, and keep the cloudy liquid. This liquid is packed with nutrients that can benefit your plants. You can store this collected water in a container and use it over the next few days.

Nutrients Nutrient benefits of rice water Rice water is packed with essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These elements are essential for plant health. Nitrogen promotes leaf growth, phosphorus aids in root development, and potassium assists in flowering and fruiting. Using rice water as fertilizer can improve soil quality and promote healthy plant growth.

Application Application techniques for plants To use rice water effectively, pour it directly onto the soil around your plants instead of spraying it on leaves. This way, the nutrients can be absorbed by the roots more efficiently. You can use this method once a week as part of your regular watering routine.

