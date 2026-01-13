How to style maxi skirts this winter

Shweshwe maxi skirts are the perfect combination of comfort and style, making them ideal for winter. These skirts, with their vibrant patterns and breathable fabric, are a winter wardrobe staple. Here are five ways to wear shweshwe maxi skirts this winter, keeping you stylish and warm.

Tip 1 Pair with knitted sweaters Pairing shweshwe maxi skirts with knitted sweaters is a surefire way to stay warm and stylish. The thick texture of knitted sweaters complements the lighter fabric of the skirt, giving you a balanced look. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to let the skirt's vibrant patterns stand out. This combination is perfect for casual outings or even semi-formal events.

Tip 2 Layer with long coats Long coats can be a great addition to shweshwe maxi skirts in winter. They provide extra warmth while also adding an element of sophistication to your outfit. Choose coats in solid colors that match some of the hues in your skirt's print. This way, you can stay warm without compromising on style, making it ideal for colder climates.

Tip 3 Combine with ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to wear with shweshwe maxi skirts during winter. They provide adequate coverage and warmth, while also adding a touch of elegance to your look. Opt for boots in leather or suede materials for durability and comfort. This combination works well for both day-to-day wear and special occasions.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves Scarves make for the perfect accessories to wear with shweshwe maxi skirts in winter. Not only do they keep you warm, but they also add an extra layer of style to your outfit. Pick scarves in complementary colors or patterns that go with your skirt's design. This way, you can create a cohesive look that is both practical and fashionable.