What are tapestry coats?

Tapestry coats are the perfect blend of artistry and warmth, making them a winter wardrobe staple. These coats, with their intricate designs and rich textures, can be styled in a number of ways to stay warm and fashionable. Here are five creative ways to style tapestry coats this winter, ensuring you stay stylish and cozy in the cold.

Tip 1 Pair with high-neck sweaters Pairing a tapestry coat with a high-neck sweater is a foolproof way to keep warm during chilly days. The high-neck sweater adds an extra layer of insulation, while also complementing the coat's intricate patterns. Go for neutral colors in your sweater to let the coat's design take center stage. This combination is perfect for both casual outings and more formal occasions.

Tip 2 Layer over maxi dresses Layering a tapestry coat over a maxi dress is an effortless way to add elegance to your winter look. The flowing silhouette of the dress balances out the structured look of the coat, creating a harmonious ensemble. Opt for dresses in solid colors or subtle prints that match the coat's palette for a cohesive look.

Tip 3 Combine with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers make for a perfect match with tapestry coats, giving you comfort and style. This combination is ideal for office wear or casual meet-ups, as it gives you a sophisticated yet relaxed look. Go for trousers in neutral shades like black or beige to keep the focus on the coat's detailed work.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Adding scarves and hats to your tapestry coat ensemble not only amps up your style but also keeps you warm. Scarves in complementary colors can add an extra layer of warmth around your neck, while hats like beanies or fedoras add an element of chicness. Play around with different textures and patterns to find what goes best with your coat.