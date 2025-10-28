Turn old newspapers into stunning baskets: Here's how

African-style baskets are famous for their vibrant patterns and sturdy construction. They are traditionally made from natural materials, but you can also use recycled newspapers to create them. This eco-friendly approach not only helps in waste reduction but also offers a unique way to craft beautiful, colorful baskets. By following some simple steps, you can transform old newspapers into functional art pieces that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Africa .

Materials needed Gathering materials and tools To get started, collect old newspapers, scissors, glue, and a ruler. You will also need some string or twine for weaving. These easily available materials will help you create the base of your basket. Choose newspapers with colorful images or ads to add vibrancy to your basket's design.

Strip preparation Preparing newspaper strips Cut the newspapers into long strips about two inches wide. Use a ruler to ensure straight edges for uniformity. Once cut, roll each strip tightly around a pencil or similar object to create sturdy tubes. Secure the ends with glue to prevent unraveling.

Base construction Weaving the basket base Start weaving by laying out four vertical newspaper tubes parallel to each other on a flat surface. Take another strip and weave it horizontally over and under each vertical tube alternately. Continue this pattern until you reach the desired width of your basket base.

Side expansion Building up the sides Once the base is complete, continue weaving additional horizontal strips around the vertical tubes, gradually building up the sides of your basket. Gently pull each strip tight as you go along to maintain shape and stability. Use glue sparingly at intersections where needed for added strength.