How youth can help protect the environment

International Youth Day (IYD), observed on August 12, is a United Nations-designated day that highlights the challenges and opportunities faced by youth worldwide. It empowers young people to raise awareness on broader issues, environmental protection being a key one. With their powerful voices and growing influence, the youth can drive meaningful change for the planet. Here's how they can help.

#1 Adopt sustainable habits Simple lifestyle changes like carrying reusable bags, reducing single-use plastic, and saving water at home can make a big impact. When young people become conscious consumers, they inspire others around them too. Choosing public transport, cycling, or walking instead of driving also helps reduce carbon emissions and air pollution in cities.

#2 Raise awareness online and offline Today's youth are skilled with social media and digital platforms. They can use these tools to spread awareness about climate change, waste reduction, and eco-friendly practices. Offline, they can organize clean-up drives, eco-clubs, or workshops in schools and neighborhoods to spark interest and educate others about protecting the environment.

#3 Support green innovations Young minds are full of ideas. Students and youth can take part in science fairs, innovation contests, and environmental projects. Creating eco-friendly alternatives, apps for recycling, or energy-saving solutions can lead to real change. Even supporting existing green startups or sustainable brands can encourage a culture of eco-consciousness.

#4 Volunteer for nature-related causes Joining local tree-planting drives, wildlife protection programs, or environmental NGOs is a hands-on way to contribute. Volunteering helps youth learn about biodiversity and conservation, while also giving back to nature. Spending more time outdoors also helps young people feel more connected to the environment and eager to protect it.