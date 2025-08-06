International Youth Day: Empowering youngsters in the world of AI

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries, workflows, and daily life. For today's youth, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Rather than fearing automation, young minds must prepare to adapt, lead, and innovate. By focusing on creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and digital literacy, youth can position themselves as indispensable collaborators in a world increasingly influenced by intelligent machines.

#1 Embrace creativity and innovation AI may process data efficiently, but it cannot replicate original human thought. Creativity and innovation remain uniquely human strengths. Young individuals must be encouraged to explore art, design, storytelling, and entrepreneurial thinking. These areas allow for personal expression and problem-solving that machines cannot mimic. Developing creative confidence ensures that the youth remain irreplaceable in industries that demand imagination and originality.

#2 Understand how AI works To thrive in an AI-driven world, young people must grasp how these systems operate. A foundational understanding of machine learning, algorithms, and ethical implications is essential. Accessible online courses, workshops, and tech events can help. By demystifying AI, youth can engage more critically with technology and even participate in shaping its future, rather than merely being impacted by it.

#3 Strengthen human-centric skills AI lacks emotional intelligence, empathy, and the ability to navigate complex human interactions. Youth should focus on strengthening skills such as leadership, collaboration, communication, and adaptability. These competencies are vital in professions that demand understanding and managing human behavior. Investing in soft skills not only complements technical knowledge but also prepares individuals for roles that machines cannot effectively replace.