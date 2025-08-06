Overrated tourist spots in New Zealand to skip

New Zealand is famous for its beautiful landscapes and colorful culture, which draw millions of travelers every year. However, not every attraction is as good as it sounds. Some places are mostly crowded and may not provide the unique experiences the travelers are looking for. In this article, we take you through a few overrated tourist destinations in New Zealand that you can skip for more authentic experiences elsewhere.

Cruise congestion Milford Sound's crowded cruises While Milford Sound is hailed as a must-see, it does get crowded with tourists and cruises. The fjord is gorgeous, but the experience can easily be overshadowed by a crowd of people and packed boats. If you prefer peace, the hustle can be too much to handle. Instead of exploring a crowded Milford, you could explore other fjords or take a scenic flight.

Commercial overload Rotorua's commercialized attractions Rotorua is known for its geothermal activity and Maori culture, but some attractions have become too commercialized. The steep entry fees and tourist-centric activities can take away an authentic cultural experience. Instead of sticking to mainstream sites, you may want to check out lesser-known geothermal areas or interact with local communities for a more genuine experience of New Zealand's rich heritage.

Pricey paradise Queenstown's high prices While Queenstown has been dubbed as the adventure capital of New Zealand, it's also extremely expensive. Everything from hotels to restaurants and activities can be much pricier compared to elsewhere. Budget travelers would do well to explore the neighboring towns of Wanaka or Arrowtown. They provide similar outdoor adventures without the premium price that comes with Queenstown's fame.