Where to go for cave kayaking: Top spots

Cave kayaking provides an unparalleled adventure for those who wish to explore hidden waterways and natural formations. The activity blends the thrill of kayaking with the mystery of cave exploration, making for an unforgettable experience. While most popular spots are well-known, here are some hidden gems that offer equally exciting adventures minus the crowd. These lesser-known spots offer an opportunity to connect with nature, making them ideal for adventurers seeking something offbeat.

Vietnam's secret Enchanting waters of Phong Nha Vietnam's Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park offers stunning cave systems accessible by kayak. The park has over 300 caves, and Phong Nha Cave happens to be one of the most amazing. Kayakers can paddle through its waters, marveling at stalactites and stalagmites formed over millions of years. The calm river inside means an easy ride for both beginners and experienced kayakers.

Portugal's wonder Mystical caves of Algarve Portugal's picturesque Algarve region also has gorgeous coastal caves that can be explored on a kayak. In particular, Benagil Cave is famously known for its stunning dome-like structure and natural skylight. Paddling through these waters gives a breathtaking view of rock formations and crystal-clear water. However, it is advisable to visit during off-peak times to enjoy a more peaceful experience.

USA's gem Serene beauty of Apostle Islands Located on Lake Superior in Wisconsin, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore has plenty of sea caves to explore on a kayak. These caves are carved into sandstone cliffs and offer a peaceful environment amidst untouched nature. In summer months, the calm waters make it a great spot for paddlers wanting to explore at their own pace while soaking in scenic views.

Vietnam's treasure Hidden marvels in Ha Long Bay While Ha Long Bay is famous for its emerald waters and limestone islands, it also conceals some spectacular cave systems that can be explored by kayak. Kayaking through these hidden gems, adventurers can uncover secluded lagoons and one-of-a-kind rock formations away from the bustling tourist crowds. The bay's calm conditions also make it ideal for even the novice kayakers looking for an adventurous yet relaxing experience.