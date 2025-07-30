Sailing Ha Long Bay in wooden junks: What to know

UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay, Vietnam , is famous for its emerald waters, thousands of towering limestone islands topped with rainforests. There is no better way to explore this natural wonder than aboard traditional wooden junks. These iconic vessels give you an authentic experience to sail across the bay's calm waters and explore hidden caves and floating villages. Here are some tips to make the most of your time on these classic boats.

Selection tips Choosing the right junk experience When choosing a junk cruise, opt for duration, itinerary, onboard amenities. While some may prefer day trips, others may look for multi-day excursions with overnight stays. Some junks provide luxury experiences with private cabins and gourmet meals, while others emphasize budget-friendly ones without skimping on the stunning views. Looking up different operators can help you find a cruise that suits your taste and budget.

Cave adventures Exploring hidden caves and grottos Ha Long Bay has so many caves and grottos to explore! Most junk tours cover popular spots such as Sung Sot Cave or Thien Cung Cave. These natural formations, with mind-blowing stalactites and stalagmites, paint a picture-perfect story. If you're on a guided tour, you may even get to learn about the history behind these geological marvels, adding to your knowledge of the bay's natural evolution.

Village visits Visiting floating villages Floating villages form an essential aspect of Ha Long Bay's cultural heritage. These communities reside on water in homes constructed on rafts or stilts. A visit to a floating village gives an insight into the day-to-day lives of local fishermen who depend on the bay for their livelihood. Several tours even allow you to interact with villagers or buy handmade crafts as souvenirs.