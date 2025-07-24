India's lesser-known mountain railways: A list

India's mountain railways give you a unique opportunity to witness the country's diverse landscapes. While some routes are popular, there are also lesser-known railways that offer equally breathtaking views and experiences. These hidden gems take you through verdant forests, over steep hills, and past charming villages. Exploring these routes can be a delightful adventure for those looking for something off the beaten path.

Matheran Railway Matheran hill railway: A journey through time The Matheran Hill Railway is a picturesque narrow-gauge railway connecting Neral to Matheran in Maharashtra. The 21-km long route provides stunning views of the Western Ghats and takes passengers through lush green forests and deep valleys. The train runs at a leisurely pace, giving travelers the opportunity to absorb the tranquil surroundings. Established in 1907, this railway is among the few remaining toy trains of India.

Kangra Valley Kangra Valley Railway: A ride through Himachal's beauty The Kangra Valley Railway connects Pathankot with Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. Covering 164 kilometers, the route is littered with awe-inspiring views of Dhauladhar range and verdant valleys. The train travels through several tunnels and bridges, making it a fun ride for nature lovers. This railway is also less crowded than other mountain routes, hence perfect for those who want to enjoy peace.

Nilgiri Railway Nilgiri Mountain Railway: A UNESCO World Heritage site The Nilgiri Mountain Railway connects Mettupalayam with Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu. It traverses the distance of 46 kilometers, famous for its steep gradients and sharp curves as it climbs the Nilgiri Hills. The train cuts through beautiful tea plantations and thick forests, providing breathtaking views along the course. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it continues to remain an engineering marvel.