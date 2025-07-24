India's lesser-known mountain railways: A list
India's mountain railways give you a unique opportunity to witness the country's diverse landscapes. While some routes are popular, there are also lesser-known railways that offer equally breathtaking views and experiences. These hidden gems take you through verdant forests, over steep hills, and past charming villages. Exploring these routes can be a delightful adventure for those looking for something off the beaten path.
Matheran Railway
Matheran hill railway: A journey through time
The Matheran Hill Railway is a picturesque narrow-gauge railway connecting Neral to Matheran in Maharashtra. The 21-km long route provides stunning views of the Western Ghats and takes passengers through lush green forests and deep valleys. The train runs at a leisurely pace, giving travelers the opportunity to absorb the tranquil surroundings. Established in 1907, this railway is among the few remaining toy trains of India.
Kangra Valley
Kangra Valley Railway: A ride through Himachal's beauty
The Kangra Valley Railway connects Pathankot with Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. Covering 164 kilometers, the route is littered with awe-inspiring views of Dhauladhar range and verdant valleys. The train travels through several tunnels and bridges, making it a fun ride for nature lovers. This railway is also less crowded than other mountain routes, hence perfect for those who want to enjoy peace.
Nilgiri Railway
Nilgiri Mountain Railway: A UNESCO World Heritage site
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway connects Mettupalayam with Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu. It traverses the distance of 46 kilometers, famous for its steep gradients and sharp curves as it climbs the Nilgiri Hills. The train cuts through beautiful tea plantations and thick forests, providing breathtaking views along the course. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it continues to remain an engineering marvel.
Kalka-Shimla
Kalka-Shimla Railway: A historic narrow-gauge route
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kalka-Shimla Railway, extends over 96 kilometers from Kalka to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Famous for its dramatic scenery and historic architecture, this narrow-gauge line has over 100 tunnels and several bridges on its way. Travelers can witness panoramic views of pine-covered hillsides while embarking on one of India's most iconic train journeys.