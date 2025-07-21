Top desert destinations for stargazing 

Exploring deserts at night is a different kind of experience, with boundless open skies and innumerable stars making for a spectacular view. These landscapes make an ideal destination for stargazing and rejuvenating yourself with the wonders of nature. Be it a passionate astronomer or someone looking for some peace, these desert spots guarantee a memorable experience under the stars. Here are best places to head to.

Chile Stargazing in the Atacama Desert The Atacama Desert in Chile is famous for its crystal clear skies and low light pollution, making it one of the best places on the planet for stargazing. The high altitude and dry climate also make celestial bodies remarkably visible. Visitors can opt for guided tours that provide telescopes and expert knowledge on constellations, planets, and galaxies visible from this one-of-a-kind spot.

Morocco Sahara's majestic night sky The Sahara Desert in Morocco makes for a picturesque setting for stargazing. Thanks to its expansive dunes and seclusion, you get a clear view of stars dotting the horizon. Most campsites offer overnight stays where guests can lounge under the blankets of stars while locals regale them with music and stories.

USA Joshua Tree National Park's celestial views Located in California, Joshua Tree National Park is known for its stunning rock formations and unique desert plants. The park's dark skies also make it a favorite among amateur astronomers hoping to get a good view of constellations like Orion or Ursa Major. You can hike along the various trails in the day before laying down to watch shooting stars brighten the night sky.