Overrated spots in Indonesia you may want to skip

Indonesia , with its stunning landscapes and rich culture, draws millions of tourists every year. However, not all things are as hyped as they seem. There are certain places which are either too crowded or too expensive, disappointing the visitors. Here, we tell you some of these overrated tourist traps which you should skip on your trip to Indonesia.

Crowded shores Bali's Kuta Beach Kuta Beach in Bali is known for its lively nightlife and surfing opportunities. However, it has gotten way too crowded over the years. The beach is usually swarming with tourists and vendors, making it hard to find a quiet patch to chill. Further, the area is also known for its exorbitant prices in comparison to other beaches in Bali that provide similar experience without the fuss.

Cultural showcase Taman Mini Indonesia Indah Taman Mini Indonesia Indah intends to display Indonesian culture through pavilions dedicated to different provinces. As interesting as it may sound, many visitors are left disappointed, owing to the outdated exhibits and poor maintenance. The entry fee can be pretty steep for what you get inside. Travelers looking for cultural insights would rather want to visit the local villages or museums instead.

Theme park experience Jakarta's Ancol Dreamland Though Ancol Dreamland in Jakarta promises an exciting theme park experience, it often falls short. The park can get overcrowded on weekends and holidays, resulting in long wait times for rides and attractions. Additionally, some facilities may look worn out or poorly maintained over time. For those seeking amusement parks in Indonesia, there are newer options available elsewhere.