Basque Country's best-kept secrets: A list

Basque Country is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich culture, but it also offers a range of trails ideal for those looking for solitude. Away from the crowded tourist spots, these trails allow you to connect with nature and enjoy the calm. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or just looking to quiet walk, these secluded paths have something special to offer. Here are five trails that promise you tranquility and breathtaking views.

Trail 1 Gorbeia Natural Park: A hidden gem Gorbeia Natural Park is one of the largest parks in Basque Country. It is littered with countless trails which are still pretty much untouched by tourists. The park's terrain ranges from lush forests to open meadows. This gives the hikers a variety to enjoy. The trail towards Mount Gorbeia is particularly rewarding. It gives you some panoramic views from the top. Perfect for those who love challenging hikes and peaceful surroundings.

Trail 2 Urkiola Natural Park: Tranquil paths Urkiola Natural Park is another great option for solitude seekers. Famous for its limestone peaks and dense woodlands, this park has a number of less-travelled paths that let hikers get lost in nature's beauty. The Anboto Mountain trail is a local favorite but still stays quiet enough to enjoy undisturbed peace. This path gives a combination of moderate climbs and gentle walks through scenic landscapes.

Trail 3 Aiako Harria: Rugged beauty Aiako Harria stands out with its rugged terrain and striking rock formations. The natural park has trails winding through ancient forests and along rocky ridges, giving hikers a sense of adventure without the crowd of more popular routes. The ascent to Irumugarrieta peak rewards trekkers with sweeping views over the surrounding valleys, making it worth every step.

Trail 4 Pagoeta Nature Reserve: Serene escape Pagoeta Nature Reserve is a perfect place for a peaceful retreat into nature's bliss. Its well-kept paths through lush vegetation and past historic places such as Agorregi Forge (a centuries-old ironworks) make it even more culturally interesting. Plus, it is less crowded thanks to its offbeat location in Basque Country's interiors. Away from coastal attractions, you can roam free amidst beautiful scenery here.