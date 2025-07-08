You must explore these inland waterways in India

India's 14,500+ km inland waterways provide a peaceful means of exploring its diverse landscapes. These journeys give voyagers an opportunity to enjoy the tranquility of rivers, lakes, and canals while getting a glimpse of the day-to-day lives of locals. From the backwaters of Kerala to Brahmaputra River, each route has its own magic and possibilities for unforgettable experiences.

Kerala Discover Kerala's backwaters Kerala's backwaters are a chain of interconnected canals, rivers, lakes, and inlets that cover over 900 kms. This area is known for its houseboat cruises, which enable travelers to sail through calm waters while taking in the sights of lush greenery and traditional villages. The backwaters also host rich flora and fauna, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers. Alleppey and Kumarakom are popular embarkation points.

Ganges Cruise on the Ganges river One of India's most iconic waterways, the Ganges River, offers a look into the country's cultural heritage. Cruises on this river usually begin in Kolkata or Varanasi and give an insight into local culture as they sail past ancient sites and bustling areas. While you can enjoy panoramic views from your vessel, you can also witness daily activities performed along the riverbanks.

Brahmaputra Navigate Assam's Brahmaputra river The Brahmaputra River flows through Assam in northeast India before entering Bangladesh. Famous for its strong currents and wide stretch during monsoon season, this river presents thrilling adventures, with a chance to spot wildlife like dolphins or rhinoceroses at Kaziranga National Park nearby. Most cruises start at Guwahati or Jorhat.