Where to go canyoneering: 5 challenging spots

Canyoneering is an adrenaline-pumping outdoor activity that involves hiking, climbing, and swimming through canyons. It's a unique way to discover nature's rugged beauty. If you're looking for an adventure, here are five treacherous spots across the globe that offer you thrilling experiences. Here are five such places where brave hearts can challenge their skill and endurance while soaking in breathtaking sights.

Subway Challenge Zion National Park's The Subway The Subway in Zion National Park, Utah, is a popular canyoneering route, famous for its breathtaking rock formations and narrow passages. The difficult trek demands rappelling skills and takes you wading through frigid water. It takes explorers through the tunnel-like part of the canyon, providing a one-of-a-kind experience amid beautiful sandstone walls.

Claustral adventure Blue Mountains' Claustral Canyon Nestled within Australia's beautiful Blue Mountains, Claustral Canyon is famous for its difficult technical challenges as well as the breathtaking scenery it provides. Adventurers have to make several abseils down cascading waterfalls and navigate swims through quiet, deep pools. Surrounded by lush greenery draped over the canyon walls, this stunning location guarantees an adrenaline-pumping getaway into the heart of nature's beauty, and is a must-visit for adventure seekers.

Guara Exploration Spain's Sierra de Guara Canyons Sierra de Guara in Spain is another destination that has plenty of canyons for seasoned canyoneers. Famous for its limestone and crystal-clear waters, this region features various routes with different difficulty levels. Canyoneers will find themselves passing through narrow gorges while soaking in the beautiful views of the Spanish countryside.

Grimsel thrills Switzerland's Grimsel Pass canyoning Grimsel Pass in Switzerland is arguably one of the most thrilling canyoning experiences Europe has to offer. Here, you'll find steep drops into glacial waters, flanked by towering cliffs. You'll need to be ready for jumps into pools from great heights and rappelling down waterfalls, with mind-blowing alpine scenery all around.