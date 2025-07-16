A state on India's southwestern coast, Karnataka features several serene coastal spots. Perfect for those yearning for peace, Karnataka's lengthy Arabian Sea Musical mindful Coastline features pristine beaches and picturesque coastal towns. They make for an ideal getaway from the chaotic city life, and present opportunities to unwind and explore. Here are five serene coastal spots to add to your travel itinerary when in Karnataka.

Gokarna Gokarna: A peaceful retreat Gokarna is a small town famous for its beautiful beaches and laid-back vibe. Unlike other overcrowded beach destinations, Gokarna is relatively peaceful, thanks to its less commercialized nature. The town boasts of several picturesque beaches including Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Half Moon Beach. You can take long walks along the beach or participate in water sports such as swimming and snorkeling.

Udupi Udupi: Coastal charm with culinary delights Udupi is famous for its unique cuisine and beautiful beaches. The town's beaches are less crowded than other tourist spots, making them the perfect place to relax. Malpe Beach is one of the most famous beaches of Udupi, where one can enjoy boat rides to nearby St. Mary's Island. The local cuisine, especially the vegetarian ones, make this coastal destination even more delightful.

Murudeshwar Murudeshwar: Scenic beauty by the sea While Murudeshwar is famous for its towering statue facing the Arabian Sea, it also boasts of beautiful natural scenery along its coasts. The beach here gives you gorgeous views of sunsets over the sea, along with opportunities to indulge in water sports such as scuba diving and snorkeling at nearby Netrani Island.

Karwar Karwar: Tranquility amidst nature Karwar, being near Goa's border, has its untouched charm with fewer crowds. By choosing Devbagh Beach Resort, you'd be getting access to pristine sands and lush greenery, so that you can explore nature closely. This destination is all about tranquility and natural beauty, and that's what makes it a unique choice for travelers looking for a serene coastal experience.