Upgrade your pancakes with these unique toppings 

We all love pancakes, don't we? They are breakfast staples, adored for their simplicity and versatility. Though traditional toppings such as syrup and butter are all-time favorites, trying out something unique can spice up your morning meal. Here, we list five unique pancake toppings that are not just quick to make, but also add a zing and nutrition to your breakfast.

Berry delight Fresh berries and yogurt Fresh berries with yogurt make for a refreshing topping that is nutritious and delicious. Strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries lend natural sweetness and antioxidants. They paired with yogurt lend creaminess and probiotics that promote gut health. This combination is super easy to prepare, just scatter the berries over pancakes and dollop with yogurt for an instant upgrade.

Nutty indulgence Nut butter drizzle Nut butters like almond or peanut butter add a rich, creamy texture to pancakes. Plus, they are loaded with protein and healthy fats, making them a perfect candidate for a morning pick-me-up. To use as a topping, slightly warm the nut butter until it becomes pourable. Then, drizzle over pancakes for added flavor.

Sweet simplicity Honey and banana slices Honey paired with banana slices is one of the naturally sweet topping options that won't take much time to prepare. Bananas give you potassium while honey adds natural sugars minus the processed stuff. Just slice up bananas onto pancakes and drizzle some honey on top for an effortlessly sweet breakfast treat.

Chia boost Chia seed jam spread Chia seed jam is an ingenious way to enjoy the fruitiness, without the added sugars of store-bought jams. Just mix chia seeds with mashed fruits like strawberries or raspberries overnight in the fridge, and voila, you have a thick, spreadable jam with fiber-rich goodness, just what you need as a pancake topping.