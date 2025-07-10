How to cook with kohlrabi

Kohlrabi is a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can add a delightful crunch and flavor to your meals. Famous for its mild taste and crisp texture, kohlrabi makes an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. Whether you want to eat more vegetables or just try something new, these kohlrabi recipes are easy to prepare and oh-so-delicious!

Fresh crunch Kohlrabi slaw with carrots Kohlrabi slaw makes a refreshing side dish that goes with many main courses. To prepare this slaw, peel and shred a medium-sized kohlrabi and two carrots. Toss them together in a bowl with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. This simple combination enhances the natural flavors of the vegetables while giving a satisfying crunch.

Oven delight Roasted kohlrabi cubes Roasting kohlrabi enhances its natural sweetness and gives it a tender texture. Peel and cut two kohlrabies into cubes to start with. Toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice like thyme or rosemary. Spread the cubes on a baking sheet and roast them at 200 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes or so until they are golden brown.

Quick sauté Kohlrabi stir-fry with bell peppers For a quick stir-fry dish, slice one kohlrabi into thin strips along with one bell pepper. Heat some sesame oil in a pan over medium heat and add the vegetables. Stir-fry for about five minutes until they are tender yet crisp. Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring before serving this vibrant dish.