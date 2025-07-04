Stock your pantry with these must-have spices

Spices are the key to transform simple vegetarian dishes into flavorful culinary experiences. They add depth, aroma, and a burst of taste to anything that can elevate the meal. Be it a quick stir-fry or a hearty stew, the right spices can make all the difference. Here are some must-have spices you can use to enhance your vegetarian cooking at home.

Turmeric: The golden spice Turmeric is famous for its bright color and earthy flavor. It is widely used in curries and soups for warmth and depth. Apart from taste, turmeric is also appreciated for its health benefits due to curcumin, an active compound with anti-inflammatory properties. A pinch of turmeric can turn a plain rice dish or lentil soup into something special, while contributing a hint of bitterness.

Cumin: Earthy and aromatic Cumin seeds add an earthy aroma and slightly nutty flavor to vegetarian meals. They're commonly used in Indian cuisine but have made their way into a myriad of global recipes. Toasting cumin seeds before adding them to your dish elevates their flavor profile drastically. Cumin goes well with beans, lentils, and roasted vegetables, adding a rich undertone to complement other spices.

Coriander: Citrus notes Coriander seeds provide a citrusy flavor with notes of sweetness when ground to a powdery form. This spice is flexible enough to be used in both savory and sweet dishes. It blends beautifully in spice mixes like garam masala or as a stand-alone seasoning for vegetables and legumes. Coriander's fresh notes make it perfect to uplift salads or light vegetable stews.

Paprika: Sweetness with heat Paprika varies from sweet to hot varieties, depending on the kind of peppers used in the process. Sweet paprika lends a mild sweetness without overpowering heat, making it a great addition to soups, stews, and sauces. For spice lovers, smoked paprika provides smoky undertones with moderate heat to amp up grilled vegetables.