Oats for breakfast: 5 must-try recipes
What's the story
From sweet to savory, oats are one of the most versatile and nutritious breakfast options. They are packed with fiber that can keep you full for the morning. Whether you like it sweet or savory, you can use oats to create a variety of dishes that are filling and healthy. Here are five diverse oat recipes that can add some variation to your breakfast routine.
Easy prep
Classic overnight oats
Overnight oats make an excellent option for busy mornings. Just mix rolled oats with milk or yogurt, and soak them overnight in the refrigerator. In the morning, top with your favorite toppings such as fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds. This no-cook technique allows the oats to soak liquid and soften without losing out on nutrition.
Hearty option
Savory oatmeal bowl
For savory breakfast lovers, we recommend preparing a savory oatmeal bowl. Instead of water, cook oats in vegetable broth to add more flavor to it. Top with sauteed veggies like spinach or mushrooms, and sprinkle cheese if you want. This dish gives you a warm and comforting start to your day while serving you plenty of nutrients.
On-the-go snack
Baked oatmeal squares
Baked oatmeal squares serve as the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. Simply mix oats with milk, mashed bananas, honey, and baking powder and bake in an oven till set. Cut into squares once cooled for easy portioning all week long. These squares provide a chewy texture similar to granola bars without the extra sugar.
Quick drink
Oat smoothie blend
An oat smoothie is ideal when you require something quick yet filling in the morning hours before work or school commitments alike. Blend together rolled oats along with fruits like berries or bananas, plus some yogurt until a smooth consistency is achieved. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately thereafter.
Warm comfort
Spiced apple porridge
Spiced apple porridge merges fall flavors into a comforting meal you can enjoy any time of year round. Cook steel-cut oats with diced apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg, and enjoy the creamy texture accented by the natural sweetness of the fruit and spices used therein, making for the perfect addition to the breakfast repertoire of anyone looking for warmth and satisfaction as each day begins anew.