Oats for breakfast: 5 must-try recipes

From sweet to savory, oats are one of the most versatile and nutritious breakfast options. They are packed with fiber that can keep you full for the morning. Whether you like it sweet or savory, you can use oats to create a variety of dishes that are filling and healthy. Here are five diverse oat recipes that can add some variation to your breakfast routine.

Easy prep Classic overnight oats Overnight oats make an excellent option for busy mornings. Just mix rolled oats with milk or yogurt, and soak them overnight in the refrigerator. In the morning, top with your favorite toppings such as fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds. This no-cook technique allows the oats to soak liquid and soften without losing out on nutrition.

Hearty option Savory oatmeal bowl For savory breakfast lovers, we recommend preparing a savory oatmeal bowl. Instead of water, cook oats in vegetable broth to add more flavor to it. Top with sauteed veggies like spinach or mushrooms, and sprinkle cheese if you want. This dish gives you a warm and comforting start to your day while serving you plenty of nutrients.

On-the-go snack Baked oatmeal squares Baked oatmeal squares serve as the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. Simply mix oats with milk, mashed bananas, honey, and baking powder and bake in an oven till set. Cut into squares once cooled for easy portioning all week long. These squares provide a chewy texture similar to granola bars without the extra sugar.

Quick drink Oat smoothie blend An oat smoothie is ideal when you require something quick yet filling in the morning hours before work or school commitments alike. Blend together rolled oats along with fruits like berries or bananas, plus some yogurt until a smooth consistency is achieved. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately thereafter.