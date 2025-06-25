Love lentils? You'll enjoy these recipes

Lentils make a versatile and nutritious ingredient. They are an excellent source of protein and fiber, and a perfect option for people looking to make protein-packed meals without using animal products. Lentils can soak up flavors and blend with other cuisines, making them a fun ingredient to try out innovative dishes without compromising on taste or nutrition. Here are some creative lentil meals.

Stuffed peppers Lentil-stuffed bell peppers Lentil-stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful and nutritious meal. Mix some cooked lentils with vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and some spices to make a tasty filling for the peppers. Bake them until the peppers are tender and let the flavors mix together. This dish not only gives you protein but also the necessary vitamins from the vegetables.

Herb patties Lentil patties with herbs Lentil patties make a delicious alternative to regular burgers. Combine cooked lentils with breadcrumbs, herbs (like parsley or cilantro) and spices (like cumin or coriander). Shape into patties and pan-fry till golden brown on either side. You can serve them in buns or as part of a salad for a fulfilling meal.

Coconut soup Creamy lentil soup with coconut milk A creamy lentil soup is just what the doctor ordered. Cook lentils with garlic, ginger, turmeric and vegetable broth until tender. Add coconut milk towards the end of cooking for creaminess without any dairy products. This soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm yet light on calories.