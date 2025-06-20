Brussels sprouts: Surprising recipes beyond the roast

What's the story

Often Brussels sprouts are only roasted simply, but these versatile veggies can be turned into a whole lot of things.

Beyond the classic roast, there are several ways to savor the unique taste and nutritional value of Brussels sprouts.

From salads to stir-fries, Brussels sprouts can be a delightful part of your culinary repertoire.

Here are five surprising recipes that highlight the versatility of this humble vegetable.