Brussels sprouts: Surprising recipes beyond the roast
What's the story
Often Brussels sprouts are only roasted simply, but these versatile veggies can be turned into a whole lot of things.
Beyond the classic roast, there are several ways to savor the unique taste and nutritional value of Brussels sprouts.
From salads to stir-fries, Brussels sprouts can be a delightful part of your culinary repertoire.
Here are five surprising recipes that highlight the versatility of this humble vegetable.
Fresh twist
Shredded Brussels sprouts salad
Shredded Brussels sprouts make for a great base for a fresh salad.
When you thinly slice them, you get a crunchy texture that goes perfectly with nuts and dried fruits.
Toss them with olive oil, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of salt for a refreshing dish. Adding some grated cheese or seeds can take the flavor profile up by another notch.
Quick sauté
Brussels sprouts stir-fry
Another way to enjoy Brussels sprouts is with a quick stir-fry.
Slice them thinly and saute in olive oil with garlic and ginger for some zing.
Add in other vegetables such as bell peppers or carrots for the color and nutrition.
This method keeps their crunchiness intact while adding aromatic flavors to them.
Comfort bowl
Creamy Brussels sprouts soup
For a comforting dish, turn Brussels sprouts into a creamy soup.
First, cook them till they're tender. Next, blend with vegetable broth and cream to get a smooth consistency.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary, which elevate the taste profile without overpowering it.
This way, the humble Brussels sprout gets transformed into a luxurious, comforting bowl of soup, perfect for any chilly day!
Outdoor delight
Grilled Brussels sprouts skewers
Grilling Brussels sprouts enhances their natural sweetness with a smoky flavor.
For this, thread halved Brussels sprouts on skewers, alternating with cherry tomatoes and zucchini slices for color and variation.
Brush them lightly with olive oil before grilling to enhance flavor and prevent them from sticking to the grill.
Grill the skewers until the edges are charred but the sprouts remain firm inside, providing a perfect combo of textures.
Sweet savory mix
Caramelized maple glazed sprouts
The secret to caramelizing is that it enhances both texture and taste.
The natural sugars in vegetables like Brussels sprouts are brought out when cooked over medium heat until golden brown, and then glazed using maple syrup mixed together.
The result is a sweet-savory balance that's perfect as a side dish accompaniment to any meal occasion!